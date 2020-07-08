Father Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life, today applauded the Supreme Court's 7-2 opinion in favor of the Little Sisters of the Poor.

TITUSVILLE, FL -- "Religious liberty won at the Supreme Court today," Father Pavone said. "No citizen should ever be forced to choose between following his faith or following the law. And the role of government is not to evaluate or second-guess religious beliefs, but rather to protect them.

"As the decision points out, this is an issue that affects not only the Little Sisters, but numerous other groups who have fought against this mandate for the last eight years. We have been through this battle ourselves, when our case, Priests for Life vs. HHS, was one of seven cases consolidated by the Supreme Court, including that of the Little Sisters, in 2016.

"In fact, the Obama mandate affected virtually every employer in America. And that's key to keep in mind. This is everybody's battle. And it's a battle that the Democrats are on the wrong side of, and that they will continue to press if they are put in power in November.

"The battle resolved in the Supreme Court today must be taken to the voting booth this Fall."