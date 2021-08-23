We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
A Grandparent's Love: 3 Bible verses to read to grandchilren
Raising children according to God's will isn't always the easiest task. It takes a lot of strength and faith. A popular saying about raising a child is that "it takes a village."
It takes a village to raise a child.
8/23/2021
Marriage & Family
Saying it takes a village to raise a child couldn't be more true. In that village, we must place God and His values. Along with help from God, parents often receive an enormous amount of blessings and support from the grandparents.
Grandparents play a huge role in shaping who a child will become as an adult. We often rely on our grandparents to show us correct path of life to take as we navigate rough waters. Grandparents can help their grandchildren create a better relationship with the Lord by reading the Bible to them, and sharing some of these great scriptures.
God is Love
"And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them." (1 John 4:16)
It's important to read about love and demonstrate love to grandchildren. Teaching them about God's love will set them up for a lifetime of great faith.
Rejoice
"Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice!" (Philippians 4:4)
The keyword in this verse is the word "always." It's important to let grandchildren know that they can always turn to God to find joy.
Be Kind
"Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you." (Ephesians 4:32)
Be kind to one another. Teaching kindness to children of all ages is necessary, especially in an era where bullying is so prevelant. Grandparents can talk with their grandchildren on what kindness means and how to be kind.
