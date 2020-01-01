We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
What if Biblical characters had New Year Resolutions?: A humorous take on the new year
By Kenya Sinclair (CALIFORNIA NETWORK)
1/1/2020 (Now)
Each new year comes with new resolutions that everyone initially believes they will follow through with, but very few actually complete. This year, enjoy some of the funniest New Year's resolutions!
A painted image of David and Goliath
LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - Every year it's the same old story. "I'm going to lose weight" can be heard every day as the year comes to a close, just like "I'm going to live a healthier lifestyle" and "This year will be different" can already be heard floating around.
In a humorous move, Crosswalk posted an image of Biblical character New Year's resolutions.
Hilarious Biblical character tweets (Pinterest).
The Huffington Post listed several hilarious New Year's resolutions as well, including, "Just a few more days til I can cross off 'Don't die' from my 2014 #NewYearsResolution Hopefully it goes better than my others" and "my only New Years resolution is to not spend money on food I honestly might be rich by 2016."
