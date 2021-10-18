3 wonderful prayers every wife needs to know for her husband

Husbands often face an unimaginable amount of pressure in life. They have a specific role to play in society, their family and in their church. There are times where they need their wife's help, and they will always need their support.



LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - As a wife, it's easy to often take for granted the things my husband does for our family and the love and sacrifices he makes every day. It's time for good husbands to receive the recognition that we know they deserve.

With help from Crosswalk.com, we present to you three powerful and moving prayers that every wife needs to pray over their husband. If we join our love with God's will, we can make the world and our marriages a better place.

"Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good." Romans 12:9

Father, Your Word amazes me. The world is looking for the next "perfect" solution to their problems, and You are always offering it through Your Word. You sent Your Word to deliver, nourish, and counsel us. My heart's desire is for ______ to feast on Your Word and find It immensely satisfying (Psalm 107:20; Proverbs 3:8; Psalm 119:24; 103).

With Your Word as His source of wisdom, I will rest secure in his leadership of our home. I trust Your Word to fill ____ with the insight he will need for our relationship, his work, and so much more (Ephesians 1:8,17; James 1:5).

Your Word will unite his heart to Yours. His oneness with You will lead his pursuit of oneness with me. Your ways will become His ways. Your faithfulness to me will become His faithfulness to me (1 Corinthians 6:17; Mark 10:8; Galatians 5:23).

Send him an abundance of confidants whose faith in You is bold and courageous. Let them be men who do not lean on their own understanding, but always acknowledge You and Your Word (Psalm 119:63; Proverbs 28:1; 3:5-6).

"Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love." Ephesians 4:2

There is no one who compares to You, Lord. You are worthy of our spellbound attention (1 Samuel 2:2; Psalm 16:8).

Give ______ eyes to see that You deserve the highest praise. Let him personally experience Your grandeur and strength. Let him live with great conviction that Jesus has authority over all things on earth and in the spiritual realm (Psalm 145:3; Ephesians 1:22).

You inhabit the praises of Your people, and I want ____ to enjoy the comfort and power of Your presence every moment. So, Father, please grant him an irrevocable gift of praising You. Let Your Spirit continually offer up a sacrifice of praise through _____ so that his lips always acknowledge Your name (Psalm 22:3; Philippians 2:10; Hebrews 13:15).

Teach him to praise You in his lowest moments. Train him to exalt Your name during the trials and before the victories. Let his faith in You lead him courageously into our own promised land despite the ominous giants of fear and doubt. Use the psalmists to mentor him in lifting His head to praise Your faithfulness despite his present burdens (1 Corinthians 15:57; 2 Chronicles 20; Numbers 13-14; Psalm 43:5).

"And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love." 1 Corinthians 13:13

Thank You, Father for the gift of Jesus and His perfect example of humility. Jesus displayed His love for us with great humility and submissiveness to You. He denied Himself the comforts of heaven to save us. He chose to experience temptations, mockery, rejection, and even death. He rated our needs higher than His own.

You require _______ to love me as Christ loved the church. With great love for ____, I'm asking You to empower him to do this (Ephesians 5:25).

You know the pressure _____ feels to be successful and strong. You know how he is influenced to be self-reliant. You understand his fears and insecurities. He is simply human and at risk of denying his need for You, God. I do not want to see him destroy his life or our marriage because of pride (Proverbs 18:12).

I bring ____ to You, the river of life, and ask You to anoint him with a supernatural portion of Christ's humility. With it he will be a ready recipient of Your grace. He will be free to boast about his weaknesses to You and wait for You to satisfy his needs with Your strength (Psalm 36:8; James 4:6; 2 Corinthians 11:30, 12:9-10).

You've promised that humility is rewarded with riches, honor, and life. Those are gifts I want for my husband, Lord. Help him to let go of any pride and false humility so that he can enjoy the abundant life Jesus died to give him (Proverbs 22:4; John 10:10).