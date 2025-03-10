Trials and Temptations Do Not End in Failure for Those Who Trust in Christ
For Christians, the season of Lent is a time of reflection, penance, and renewal. It is a journey through the trials of faith, leading to the joy of the Resurrection. Pope Francis, in his prepared homily for the first Sunday of Lent on March 9, emphasized that for those who place their trust in Christ, difficulties and defeats are not the final word.
Highlights
3/10/2025 (14 minutes ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Homily, Jesus Christ, Lent, Pope Francis
