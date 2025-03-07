 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.

Help Now >

Pope Francis Has a Restful Night in Hospital, Expresses Gratitude for Prayers

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Living Faith
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

Pope Francis continues to receive medical care and undergo therapy following his recent hospitalization. According to the Holy See Press Office, the Pope "had a restful night and woke up shortly after 8:00" on Friday morning. His health remains stable, and he is continuing his prescribed therapy, which includes motor physiotherapy and respiratory support.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

An AI rendering of Pope Francis created on X's Grok.

An AI rendering of Pope Francis created on X's Grok.

Highlights

By Abigail James
3/7/2025 (1 hour ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Pope Francis, Pope Francis Health, Pope Francis Hospitalization, Vatican News

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Why Do Catholics Eat Fish on Fridays During Lent? Understanding the Practice of Abstinence

Daily Catholic

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Help Keep Catholic Online School Free

Help Keep Catholic Online School Free

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.