Pope Francis Has a Restful Night in Hospital, Expresses Gratitude for Prayers
Pope Francis continues to receive medical care and undergo therapy following his recent hospitalization. According to the Holy See Press Office, the Pope "had a restful night and woke up shortly after 8:00" on Friday morning. His health remains stable, and he is continuing his prescribed therapy, which includes motor physiotherapy and respiratory support.
An AI rendering of Pope Francis created on X's Grok.
3/7/2025 (1 hour ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Pope Francis, Pope Francis Health, Pope Francis Hospitalization, Vatican News
