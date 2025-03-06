 Skip to content

Archbishop Vigano Claims 'Deep Church' Has Infiltrated the Catholic Hierarchy

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano has once again spoken out regarding what he describes as the infiltration of the Catholic Church by a network he refers to as the "deep church." In a series of statements published on X (formerly Twitter) on March 6, Vigano alleged that this infiltration has transformed the Church into "an organization in support of the woke globalist Left," according to LifeSiteNews.

[via YouTube / @CarloMariaVigano-sg7tp]

By Abigail James
3/6/2025 (26 minutes ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Archbishop Vigano, Catholic, Deep Church

