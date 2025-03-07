 Skip to content

Pope Francis Thanks Faithful in First Public Recording Since Hospitalization

Pope Francis has expressed profound gratitude for the ongoing prayers from the faithful as he continues his recovery from pneumonia. The Holy Father, who has been hospitalized at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, delivered a prerecorded message of thanks to those gathered for the nightly rosary prayer service in St. Peter's Square on Thursday evening, marking the first time his voice has been heard publicly since his hospitalization 21 days ago.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>


By Abigail James
3/7/2025 (Now)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Pope Francis, Pope Francis Health, Pope Francis Hospitalization, Vatican

Pope Francis Thanks Faithful in First Public Recording Since Hospitalization

