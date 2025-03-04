We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Pope Francis to Participate in Lenten Retreat in Private as He Recovers from Illness
Pope Francis will observe his annual Lenten retreat in an individual capacity once again this year, as he continues to receive treatment for respiratory illnesses, including pneumonia, at Rome's Gemelli Hospital. The Vatican announced that the retreat will take place in "spiritual communion" with the Holy Father from the evening of March 9 through the morning of March 14.
Pope Francis on Ash Wednesday in 2024 (Vatican Media).
3/4/2025 (50 minutes ago)
