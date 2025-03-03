 Skip to content

Pope Francis Thanks Faithful for Prayers During Hospitalization and Calls for Peace

Pope Francis, currently receiving treatment at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, expressed his profound gratitude on Sunday, March 2, for the many prayers and messages of support he has received during his hospitalization. In a statement shared by the Vatican, the 88-year-old pontiff also offered his own prayers for those suffering around the world.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>


(Wikimedia Commons)

By Abigail James
3/3/2025 (27 minutes ago)

Published in Living Faith

Carry the Power of Prayer with You | Shop Catholic Prayer Cards Today!

