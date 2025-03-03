 Skip to content

Cardinal Prevost to Lead Rosary for Pope Francis' Health Amid Ongoing Recovery

On March 3, 2025, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, will lead a prayerful gathering at St. Peter's Square at 9 p.m. Rome time. The event will focus on praying the rosary for Pope Francis' health as he continues his recovery. This announcement from the Vatican follows several updates on the Pope's condition, which remains stable but complex, according to officials.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>


(Wikimedia Commons)

(Wikimedia Commons)

Highlights

By Abigail James
3/3/2025 (29 minutes ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Pope Francis, Pope Francis Health, Pope Francis Hospitalization, Pope Health Update

