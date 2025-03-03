Cardinal Prevost to Lead Rosary for Pope Francis' Health Amid Ongoing Recovery
On March 3, 2025, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, will lead a prayerful gathering at St. Peter's Square at 9 p.m. Rome time. The event will focus on praying the rosary for Pope Francis' health as he continues his recovery. This announcement from the Vatican follows several updates on the Pope's condition, which remains stable but complex, according to officials.
