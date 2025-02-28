 Skip to content

Pope Francis on Death as a Passage to True Life Amid Health Struggles

Pope Francis, in his general audience catechesis Wednesday, offered a profound reflection on death, emphasizing that for those who recognize Christ as the Savior, death is not an end or a form of "annihilation." Instead, it is "a kind of 'sister' that introduces the faithful departed to true life," according to the pope's address.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

By Abigail James
2/28/2025 (7 minutes ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Death, Faith, Jesus Christ, Jesus Christ our Hope, Pope Francis

