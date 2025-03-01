Pope Francis Placed on Breathing Machine Amid Respiratory Struggles
FREE Catholic Classes
Pope Francis' health condition "still remains reserved" following a recent respiratory episode, the Holy See Press Office announced Friday evening, Rome time. The pontiff experienced "an isolated crisis of bronchospasm" that led to complications, including vomiting and respiratory distress, according to the Vatican.
Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>
Highlights
3/1/2025 (Now)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Pope, Pope Francis, Pope Francis Health, Pope Francis Hospitalization, Pope Francis update
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Pope Francis Placed on Breathing Machine Amid Respiratory Struggles
-
Pope Francis on Death as a Passage to True Life Amid Health Struggles
-
Vice President JD Vance Responds to Pope Francis' Criticism of Immigration Policies
-
The Wonder of Creation: Seven-Planet Alignment Happening Tonight
-
Pope Francis' Recovery: Signs of Improvement Amid Ongoing Caution
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Saturday, March 01, 2025
- St. Vincent Pallotti: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Prayer for Aborted Babies: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Daily Readings for Friday, February 28, 2025
- St. Agnes: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- A Prayer for Friends and Benefactors: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.