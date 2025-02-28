 Skip to content

Pope Francis' Recovery: Signs of Improvement Amid Ongoing Caution

As Pope Francis reaches the two-week mark in his recovery from pneumonia, there are signs of improvement, yet the Vatican remains cautious about his health. At 88 years old, the Holy Father continues to receive treatment at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where doctors indicate he has passed the most critical phase of the infection but is still not entirely out of danger.

By Abigail James
2/28/2025 (1 hour ago)

Published in Living Faith

