Who Runs the Vatican While Pope Francis Is Hospitalized?

FREE Catholic Classes

Pope Francis' recent hospitalization for treatment of bronchitis on February 14, 2025, has raised important questions about the governance of the Vatican during such times of crisis. Almost two weeks after his admission to Rome's Gemelli Hospital, the Holy Father contracted a case of double pneumonia, which led to a "respiratory crisis" on Saturday. Despite these health challenges, doctors have indicated that Pope Francis will remain in the hospital due to his "complex" medical situation.

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/26/2025 (1 hour ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Pontiff, Pope, Pope Francis, Vatican

