Pope Francis Has Restful Night Amid Treatment for Pneumonia
The Catholic faithful around the world continue to pray for Pope Francis as he remains hospitalized at the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome. The Holy See Press Office provided an update on Wednesday morning, assuring the public that the Holy Father had "a quiet night and is resting," according to Vatican News.
Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>
2/26/2025
