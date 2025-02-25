 Skip to content

Pope Francis Declares Korean War Chaplain Emil Kapaun 'Venerable'

On Tuesday, Pope Francis declared Emil Joseph Kapaun, a courageous and selfless U.S. Army chaplain during the Korean War, "venerable" in a significant step towards sainthood. This declaration was part of a series of approvals made by the Holy Father, marking the lives of several individuals who followed Christ's teachings to the fullest.

By Abigail James
2/25/2025 (34 minutes ago)

Published in Living Faith

