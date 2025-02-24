 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.

Help Now >

Participating in the Jubilee Year of Hope: How Pilgrimages and Indulgences Bring Spiritual Renewal

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Living Faith
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

This year, millions of Catholics around the world are converging on Rome for the Jubilee Year of Hope. It's a special time for reflection, devotion, and spiritual renewal, offering Catholics the unique opportunity to obtain indulgences through pilgrimages, prayerful visits to specific churches, and acts of mercy. While many will make their way to Rome, there are ample opportunities for the faithful to participate in this spiritual journey closer to home.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/24/2025 (22 minutes ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Catholic Jubilee, Indulgence, Jubilee, Jubilee Indulgence, Jubilee Year of Hope, Pilgrimage

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Pope Francis in Critical Condition Following Weekend Respiratory Crisis

Daily Catholic

Light Your Free Virtual Prayer Candle Today

Light Your Free Virtual Prayer Candle Today

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Free to learn, costly to create—support RCIA today!

Free to learn, costly to create—support RCIA today!

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.