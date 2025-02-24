 Skip to content

Pope Francis Thanks the World for Prayers Amid Critical Health Condition

As Pope Francis continues his battle with double pneumonia, the Vatican has shared a critical health update on the Holy Father's condition. The 88-year-old pontiff remains in critical condition as he receives treatment for pneumonia in both lungs, along with mild renal insufficiency, though his prognosis remains uncertain.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>




(Wikimedia Commons)

(Wikimedia Commons)

By Abigail James
2/24/2025 (26 minutes ago)

Keywords: Pope Francis, Pope Francis Hospitalization, Pope Francis prayer, Pope Health

Pope Francis in Critical Condition Following Weekend Respiratory Crisis

