Pope Francis in Critical Condition Following Weekend Respiratory Crisis
FREE Catholic Classes
Pope Francis remains in critical condition after suffering a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis over the weekend, the Vatican confirmed on Saturday, February 22. The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14 due to a severe lung infection, required high flows of oxygen and underwent blood transfusions to address an associated condition of anemia.
Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>
Visit of Pope Francis to Kazakhstan in September 2022. (Wikimedia Commons)
Highlights
2/24/2025 (1 hour ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Pope, Pope Francis, Pope Francis Health, Pope Francis Hospitalization, Vatican
Pope Francis remains in critical condition after suffering a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis over the weekend, the Vatican confirmed on Saturday, February 22. The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14 due to a severe lung infection, required high flows of oxygen and underwent blood transfusions to address an associated condition of anemia.Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Pope Francis in Critical Condition Following Weekend Respiratory Crisis
-
Pope Francis 'Not Out of Danger,' Doctor Reveals as Pontiff Requests Full Transparency About His Health
-
Preparing the Heart and Spirit for Ash Wednesday and the Lenten Season
-
Pope Francis' Health Sparks Discussion About Potential Resignation
-
Archbishop Paglia Warns Against 'Morbid' Speculation on Pope Francis' Health Amid Improvement
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- St. Vincent Pallotti: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Prayer for Aborted Babies: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Daily Readings for Monday, February 24, 2025
- St. Agnes: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- A Prayer for Friends and Benefactors: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.