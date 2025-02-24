 Skip to content

Pope Francis in Critical Condition Following Weekend Respiratory Crisis

Pope Francis remains in critical condition after suffering a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis over the weekend, the Vatican confirmed on Saturday, February 22. The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14 due to a severe lung infection, required high flows of oxygen and underwent blood transfusions to address an associated condition of anemia.

Visit of Pope Francis to Kazakhstan in September 2022. (Wikimedia Commons)

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/24/2025 (1 hour ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Pope, Pope Francis, Pope Francis Health, Pope Francis Hospitalization, Vatican

Pope Francis remains in critical condition after suffering a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis over the weekend, the Vatican confirmed on Saturday, February 22. The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14 due to a severe lung infection, required high flows of oxygen and underwent blood transfusions to address an associated condition of anemia.Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here

Pope Francis in Critical Condition Following Weekend Respiratory Crisis

