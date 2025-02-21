 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Little girl looking Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you. Help Now >

Pope Francis' Health Sparks Discussion About Potential Resignation

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Living Faith
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

As Pope Francis continues his recovery from a severe case of pneumonia, discussions surrounding his health have sparked speculation about a potential resignation, though it remains unclear whether this will happen. Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, the former head of the Vatican's department of cultural affairs, has raised the possibility, especially as the Pope battles pneumonia in both lungs.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>


Pope Francis celebrated the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, emphasizing the gift of faith and the importance of remembering one's baptismal date while offering prayers for peace and those affected by disaster. (Vatican Media)

Pope Francis celebrated the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, emphasizing the gift of faith and the importance of remembering one's baptismal date while offering prayers for peace and those affected by disaster. (Vatican Media)

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/21/2025 (35 minutes ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Catholic Pope, Holy Father, Pope, Pope Francis, Pope resignation

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Pope Francis 'Not Out of Danger,' Doctor Reveals as Pontiff Requests Full Transparency About His Health

Daily Catholic

FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

Free Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School / Bulletin Inserts

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Light Your Free Prayer Candle

Light Your Free Prayer Candle

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.