Pope Francis' Health Sparks Discussion About Potential Resignation
FREE Catholic Classes
As Pope Francis continues his recovery from a severe case of pneumonia, discussions surrounding his health have sparked speculation about a potential resignation, though it remains unclear whether this will happen. Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, the former head of the Vatican's department of cultural affairs, has raised the possibility, especially as the Pope battles pneumonia in both lungs.
Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>
Pope Francis celebrated the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, emphasizing the gift of faith and the importance of remembering one's baptismal date while offering prayers for peace and those affected by disaster. (Vatican Media)
Highlights
2/21/2025 (35 minutes ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Catholic Pope, Holy Father, Pope, Pope Francis, Pope resignation
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Pope Francis 'Not Out of Danger,' Doctor Reveals as Pontiff Requests Full Transparency About His Health
-
Preparing the Heart and Spirit for Ash Wednesday and the Lenten Season
-
Pope Francis' Health Sparks Discussion About Potential Resignation
-
Archbishop Paglia Warns Against 'Morbid' Speculation on Pope Francis' Health Amid Improvement
-
The Brain-Boosting Power of Walnuts
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Saturday, February 22, 2025
- St. Vincent Pallotti: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Prayer for Aborted Babies: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Daily Readings for Friday, February 21, 2025
- St. Agnes: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- A Prayer for Friends and Benefactors: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.