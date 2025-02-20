 Skip to content

Pope Francis Continues Recovery, Remains Active in Hospital

Pope Francis is continuing his recovery from double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he remains active, receiving visitors and keeping up with his work. The Holy See Press Office reported that the Holy Father had "a restful night and this morning, got out of bed and had breakfast in an armchair," according to Vatican News.

2/20/2025 (36 minutes ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Pope Francis, Pope Francis Health, Pope Francis Hospitalization

