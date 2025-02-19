 Skip to content

Who Will Lead the Catholic Church After Pope Francis? A Look at Potential Candidates

As Pope Francis continues to face serious health challenges at the age of 88, speculation surrounding his successor is mounting. In early February 2025, the Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis was hospitalized after being diagnosed with double pneumonia. As he battles this condition, many are beginning to turn their attention to the future of the papacy and the selection of the next pope.

By Abigail James
2/19/2025 (1 hour ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Cardinal, Catholic Church, Catholic Pope, Holy Father, Next pope, Pope, Pope Francis

