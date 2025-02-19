 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.

Help Now >

A Testimony of Faith and Healing: Maria Dolores Rosique's Journey with Blessed Carlo Acutis

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Living Faith
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

In a touching display of faith and resilience, pediatric physician Maria Dolores Rosique, affectionately known as "Lola," shared her remarkable testimony of healing after overcoming aggressive abdominal cancer. Her journey, deeply intertwined with the intercession of Blessed Carlo Acutis, led to a renewed and unwavering trust in God's plan.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/19/2025 (1 hour ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Carlo Acutis, Carlo Acutis canonizatin, Carlo Acutis miracle, Catholic miracle, Catholic Saint, miracle, saint

Help Keep Catholic Online Free

Help Keep Catholic Online Free

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Journey with the Messiah â€“ Bringing Jesus' Words to Life
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Pope's Funeral 'Rehearsed' as Health Concerns Grow

Daily Catholic

Light Your Free Virtual Prayer Candle Today

Light Your Free Virtual Prayer Candle Today

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Light Your Free Prayer Candle

Light Your Free Prayer Candle

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.