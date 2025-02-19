We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
A Testimony of Faith and Healing: Maria Dolores Rosique's Journey with Blessed Carlo Acutis
In a touching display of faith and resilience, pediatric physician Maria Dolores Rosique, affectionately known as "Lola," shared her remarkable testimony of healing after overcoming aggressive abdominal cancer. Her journey, deeply intertwined with the intercession of Blessed Carlo Acutis, led to a renewed and unwavering trust in God's plan.
Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>
Highlights
2/19/2025 (1 hour ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Carlo Acutis, Carlo Acutis canonizatin, Carlo Acutis miracle, Catholic miracle, Catholic Saint, miracle, saint
