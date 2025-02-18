Vatican Cancels Key Events Amid Pope Francis' Health Complications
Pope Francis, the beloved pontiff, has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, a complication that has prompted the Vatican to cancel several significant events. The 88-year-old pope's condition also involves asthmatic bronchitis, which requires the use of cortisone antibiotics. The Vatican, in a statement released Tuesday, explained that the respiratory infection presents a "complex clinical picture," adding that laboratory tests, chest X-rays, and his clinical condition have shown more complications than initially expected.
Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>
