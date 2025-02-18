Pope Francis Allegedly Warns Confidants He May Not Survive Health Scare, Takes Steps to Protect His Legacy
FREE Catholic Classes
Pope Francis is facing a serious health crisis as he battles a severe respiratory infection that has led to hospitalization and forced him to cancel numerous public engagements. The 88-year-old pontiff has been admitted to Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where doctors diagnosed him with a "polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract." This latest health scare follows a series of challenges for the pope, who has struggled with lung problems for much of his life, having had part of his lung removed in his youth.
Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>
Highlights
2/18/2025 (18 minutes ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Pope, Pope Francis, Pope Francis Health, Pope Francis Pneumonia, Pope Succession
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Pray for Pope Francis: Vatican Confirms Double Pneumonia Diagnosis
-
Vatican Cancels Key Events Amid Pope Francis' Health Complications
-
Pope Francis Allegedly Warns Confidants He May Not Survive Health Scare, Takes Steps to Protect His ...
-
Recent Aviation Accidents Stir Anxiety and Raise Questions About Safety
-
Pope Francis Continues to Offer Support from Hospital Bed Amid Gaza Crisis
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, February 19, 2025
- St. Vincent Pallotti: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Prayer for Aborted Babies: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, February 18, 2025
- St. Agnes: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- A Prayer for Friends and Benefactors: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.