Pope Francis Allegedly Warns Confidants He May Not Survive Health Scare, Takes Steps to Protect His Legacy

Pope Francis is facing a serious health crisis as he battles a severe respiratory infection that has led to hospitalization and forced him to cancel numerous public engagements. The 88-year-old pontiff has been admitted to Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where doctors diagnosed him with a "polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract." This latest health scare follows a series of challenges for the pope, who has struggled with lung problems for much of his life, having had part of his lung removed in his youth.

By Abigail James
2/18/2025 (18 minutes ago)

