Pray for Pope Francis: Vatican Confirms Double Pneumonia Diagnosis
Pope Francis has been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia as his respiratory infection continues to present a complex and concerning picture, the Vatican announced. The Holy Father, 88, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 after struggling with a persistent respiratory illness for over a week. Medical examinations, including a chest X-ray and laboratory tests, confirmed the development of pneumonia in both lungs, prompting additional treatment measures.
Lord, we lift up Pope Francis to You. Grant him healing, strength, and peace. Through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, St. Peter, and all the saints, may he be restored to health. Amen.
2/19/2025 (Now)
Keywords: Pope Francis, Pope Francis Health, Pope Francis Hospitalization, Prayer
