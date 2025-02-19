 Skip to content

Pray for Pope Francis: Vatican Confirms Double Pneumonia Diagnosis

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Living Faith
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

Pope Francis has been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia as his respiratory infection continues to present a complex and concerning picture, the Vatican announced. The Holy Father, 88, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 after struggling with a persistent respiratory illness for over a week. Medical examinations, including a chest X-ray and laboratory tests, confirmed the development of pneumonia in both lungs, prompting additional treatment measures.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>


Lord, we lift up Pope Francis to You. Grant him healing, strength, and peace. Through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, St. Peter, and all the saints, may he be restored to health. Amen.

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/19/2025 (Now)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Pope Francis, Pope Francis Health, Pope Francis Hospitalization, Prayer

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Journey with the Messiah â€“ Bringing Jesus' Words to Life
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Pray for Pope Francis: Vatican Confirms Double Pneumonia Diagnosis

Daily Catholic

Free to learn, costly to create—support RCIA today!

Free to learn, costly to create—support RCIA today!

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.