From Sciatica to Surgery: Pope Francis' Ongoing Health Struggles Lead to Latest Hospitalization for Bronchitis

Pope Francis has been admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital for medical treatment of bronchitis after battling illness for over a week. The Vatican announced that his schedule would be cleared until at least the morning of February 17 while he undergoes "diagnostic tests" and treatment, according to Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/14/2025 (18 minutes ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Pope Francis, Pope Francis Health, Pope Francis Hospitalization

