Pope Francis Urges U.S. Bishops to Reflect on Immigration Policies through the Lens of Human Dignity

In a heartfelt letter to the bishops of the United States, Pope Francis called on Catholics to consider the justness of immigration laws and policies, urging them to prioritize the dignity and rights of all people, especially migrants. The pope's message, published on February 11, highlights the importance of reflecting on policies that affect vulnerable populations and calls for a deep understanding of Catholic social teaching when approaching immigration issues.

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/11/2025 (37 minutes ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Immigration Policies, Pope Francis

