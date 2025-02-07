We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
King Charles III to Visit Vatican for the First Time as Monarch
King Charles III and Queen Camilla of England will make their first official visit to the Vatican in April 2025, marking a significant moment in Catholic-Anglican relations. According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, "The King and Queen will undertake State Visits to the Holy See and the Republic of Italy in early April 2025."
2/7/2025 (57 minutes ago)
Keywords: King Charles III, Pope Francis, Vatican
