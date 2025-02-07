Pope Francis' Illness Forces Him to Hold Meetings at Casa Santa Marta
Pope Francis has been diagnosed with bronchitis and, as a result, will continue his meetings from his Vatican residence, Casa Santa Marta, over the next few days, according to the Vatican's Holy See Press Office.
On February 6, 2025, Pope Francis met with Eastern Orthodox priests and monks at his residence in the Vatican, rather than at the Apostolic Palace as originally planned. (Vatican Media)
