Pope Francis' Illness Forces Him to Hold Meetings at Casa Santa Marta

Pope Francis has been diagnosed with bronchitis and, as a result, will continue his meetings from his Vatican residence, Casa Santa Marta, over the next few days, according to the Vatican's Holy See Press Office.

On February 6, 2025, Pope Francis met with Eastern Orthodox priests and monks at his residence in the Vatican, rather than at the Apostolic Palace as originally planned. (Vatican Media)

On February 6, 2025, Pope Francis met with Eastern Orthodox priests and monks at his residence in the Vatican, rather than at the Apostolic Palace as originally planned. (Vatican Media)

By Abigail James
2/7/2025 (17 minutes ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Pope Francis, Pope Francis Sick

