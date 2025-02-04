 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.

Help Now >

Praying for Vocations: Supporting Young People in Answering God's Call

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Living Faith
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes
Pope Francis' Prayer Intention for February -- Calls for Prayers and Support for Vocations to the Priesthood and Religious Life

In his prayer intention for the month of February, Pope Francis is urging the faithful to pray for an increase in vocations to the priesthood and religious life. He emphasized the importance of supporting young people in their discernment process and trusting in God's plan for them.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/4/2025 (14 minutes ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: February intentions, Pope Francis, pope francis monthly prayer intention, Prayer, Prayer Intention, priesthood, vocations

Announcing NEW Catholic Online News - Visit Today!

Announcing NEW Catholic Online News - Visit Today!

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Journey with the Messiah â€“ Bringing Jesus' Words to Life
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
You Can't Be Catholic and Pro-Abortion -- Stop Lying to Yourself and Others

Daily Catholic

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Help Keep Catholic Online Free

Help Keep Catholic Online Free

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.