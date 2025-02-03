 Skip to content

Pope Francis Urges Young People to Follow Jesus, Inspired by Blessed Carlo Acutis

On February 3, 2025, Pope Francis delivered a special message to a group of Catholic pilgrims from Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland during their pilgrimage to Rome. In his address, the pope pointed to the soon-to-be canonized Blessed Carlo Acutis as a model of joyful discipleship for young people today. He emphasized that Acutis' life demonstrates that "the fullness of life" in today's world is found in following Jesus.

By Abigail James
2/3/2025 (4 hours ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Carlo Acutis, Faith, Pope Francis, Young

