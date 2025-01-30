 Skip to content

Venerable Luigina Sinapi and Her Spiritual Bond with Padre Pio

The Vatican has recently declared Luigina Sinapi, an Italian lay mystic, venerable in recognition of her heroic virtues. Born on September 8, 1916, in Itri, Italy, Sinapi led a life marked by profound spirituality, mystical experiences, and a deep devotion to Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary. Her life, filled with extraordinary encounters with the divine and acts of service to others, has inspired many, including priests, bishops, and laypeople.

By Abigail James
1/30/2025 (2 days ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Blessed, Padre Pio, saint, Vatican, Venerable Luigina Sinapi

