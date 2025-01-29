 Skip to content

The Georgia Martyrs: Witnesses to the Gospel and the Sanctity of Marriage

The Catholic Church is poised to beatify five Spanish Franciscan missionaries who gave their lives for the Gospel in 1597, according to Catholic News Agency. Known as the "Georgia Martyrs," these holy men were killed "in odium fidei" ("in hatred of the faith") specifically for upholding the sanctity of marriage, according to a decree promulgated by the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints on January 22, 2025.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here

By Abigail James
1/29/2025 (3 days ago)

Published in Living Faith

