Pope Francis Encourages Youth to Follow Blessed Carlo Acutis' Devotion to the Eucharist

In a message released ahead of diocesan World Youth Day, Pope Francis invited young people to look to Blessed Carlo Acutis as a model for prioritizing the Eucharist, calling it "the great gift of the Eucharist." The Holy Father emphasized how the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist is a source of strength and hope for the faithful, particularly in today's challenging world.

"Blessed Carlo Acutis said, the Eucharist is the highway to heaven," Pope Francis wrote, reminding young Catholics of the profound example set by this young saint. Carlo, a teenager from Italy who passed away in 2006, is widely recognized for his devotion to the Eucharist, attending daily Mass and spending time in Eucharistic adoration. His life is a testimony to the power of the Eucharist to transform and sustain us in our spiritual journey.

Pope Francis underscored how Carlo made prayer before the Eucharist "his most important daily appointment." This practice, the pope said, gave Carlo the strength to persevere in his faith, even in the face of suffering, and it ultimately shaped his path to holiness.

In his message, Pope Francis called on young people to "rediscover the great gift of the Eucharist." He explained that the Eucharist is more than a symbol; it is the real presence of Christ, offering strength for life's journey. The pope reminded the youth that just as Jesus sustains us with His Body and Blood, we must draw near to Him regularly to nourish our souls.

"The precious gift of the Eucharist is the food that God gives us to sustain us on our way," Pope Francis said. He likened life to a pilgrimage, where the Eucharist is the sustenance we need to continue, especially in moments of exhaustion or discouragement. Reflecting on Christ's words, "Come to me, all you that are weary and carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest" (Matthew 11:28), the pope assured young people that Jesus offers the deepest kind of rest and healing for the soul.

Acknowledging the many difficulties young people face today--wars, social injustices, and economic inequalities--Pope Francis encouraged youth to remain hopeful, even when despair feels overwhelming. He pointed to the Eucharist as a source of hope, urging young people to trust in God's providence: "When the weariness of the journey weighs you down, come back to Jesus, learn to rest in him and abide with him."

Reflecting on the challenges of modern life, Pope Francis said, "The Christian life in particular is a pilgrimage toward God, our salvation and the fullness of every good thing." He emphasized that material successes and achievements cannot satisfy the deep hunger of the soul, for "we were created by One who is infinite; as a result, we have an innate desire for transcendence."

Blessed Carlo Acutis, often called the first millennial saint, offers a particularly relevant example for today's youth. A computer enthusiast who created a website to catalog Eucharistic miracles, Carlo used his skills to evangelize online. Pope Francis highlighted how Carlo embraced modern technology as a tool for spreading the Gospel, making him a relatable figure for young Catholics in the digital age.

In reflecting on Carlo's life, the pope expressed his hope that the young saint's canonization will inspire even more young people to draw closer to Christ through the Eucharist. Carlo's love for the Eucharist, which he called his "highway to heaven," is a reminder that holiness is attainable, even in the modern world.

Pope Francis' message ties into the theme for the upcoming diocesan World Youth Day, celebrated on the Solemnity of Christ the King, November 24, 2024. The theme--"Those Who Hope in the Lord Will Run and Not Be Weary" (Isaiah 40:31)--points to the importance of hope in the Christian journey. The pope's message also anticipates the Jubilee Year 2025, themed "Pilgrims of Hope."

The pope concluded by inviting young people to experience the "embrace of our merciful God" during this Jubilee Year, comparing it to the open arms of St. Peter's Basilica, welcoming all pilgrims to encounter Christ's mercy. "I entrust your journey to the Virgin Mary," he said, "so that, following her example, you may be able to look forward with patience and confidence to the fulfillment of all your hopes."

Pope Francis' message to young people serves as a powerful reminder of the Eucharist's central role in the Christian life. By following the example of Blessed Carlo Acutis, the youth are encouraged to make the Eucharist their spiritual priority, finding strength, hope, and rest in Christ's real presence. As the Holy Father encourages, may we all rediscover the great gift of the Eucharist and make it the center of our daily lives.

