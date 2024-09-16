Vatican Press Conference to Address Medjugorje's Spiritual Impact

On Thursday, September 19, 2024, Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, will host a press conference at the Vatican, focusing on the "spiritual experience" of Medjugorje. This much-anticipated event will be held at 11:30 a.m. local time and is expected to offer valuable insight into the Church's ongoing discernment of the reported Marian apparitions in Medjugorje, Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Keywords: Medjugorje, Medjugorje Apparitions, Vatican

Joining Cardinal Fernandez will be Monsignor Armando Matteo, the secretary to the dicastery's Doctrinal Section, and Andrea Tornielli, the editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication. Vatican News will broadcast the conference live on its YouTube page, providing Catholics and those interested in Medjugorje worldwide an opportunity to follow the proceedings.

Although further specifics about the press conference have not been revealed, it is taking place within the context of the new "Norms for Proceeding in the Discernment of Alleged Supernatural Phenomena," released by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith in May. Since the publication of these norms, the Vatican has addressed various alleged Marian apparitions, offering guidance on discerning their authenticity and spiritual impact.

The Medjugorje Apparitions

The alleged Marian apparitions in Medjugorje began on June 24, 1981, when six children reported seeing the Virgin Mary and receiving messages from her. Since then, the apparitions have attracted millions of pilgrims, with three of the original visionaries claiming to still receive daily messages. Despite the devotion Medjugorje has inspired, the Vatican has been cautious in its official stance.

Pope Francis has spoken on the matter, emphasizing discernment. In 2013, he famously remarked that the Virgin Mary "is not a chief of the post office who would send messages every day," a statement many associated with the Medjugorje phenomenon. However, in 2017, he acknowledged that while the initial apparitions warrant further investigation, doubts remain regarding the ongoing messages.

At the same time, the Holy Father recognized the profound spiritual fruits that pilgrims experience at Medjugorje. He noted, "People go there and convert. People encounter God, change their lives," a testament to the transformative power of faith witnessed by many pilgrims. He emphasized that this is not the result of "magic" but of genuine spiritual and pastoral encounters, which must not be dismissed.

In 2017, Pope Francis appointed Bishop Henryk Hoser as a special envoy to Medjugorje, followed by Monsignor Aldo Cavalli after Hoser's passing in 2021. Since May 2019, the Pope has authorized the official organization of pilgrimages to Medjugorje, though he cautioned that these trips should avoid "creating confusion or ambiguity under the doctrinal aspect."

Pope Francis has also sent messages to youth festivals held in Medjugorje in recent years, emphasizing the importance of a personal relationship with Christ and the Blessed Mother. This engagement underscores the Church's ongoing interest in the spiritual fruits of the site while maintaining a careful, discerning approach to its supernatural claims.

As the Church continues to assess the authenticity of the Medjugorje apparitions, this upcoming press conference offers a new chapter in understanding the significance of this pilgrimage site within the broader context of Marian devotion. For Catholics, the event represents a reminder of the Church's careful, prayerful discernment in matters of faith, particularly regarding reported supernatural phenomena.