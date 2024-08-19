Researchers find Shroud of Turin Dates to Time of Jesus Christ

The Shroud of Turin, a revered linen cloth believed by many to be the burial shroud of Jesus Christ, has mystified believers, historians, and scientists for centuries. First presented to the public in the 1350s, this holy relic has long been proclaimed as the very cloth that wrapped Christ's mutilated body following His crucifixion.



The Shroud, also known as the Holy Shroud, bears a faint image of a bearded man, strikingly reminiscent of traditional depictions of Jesus. For many, this image is not merely symbolic but is believed to be the miraculous imprint of Christ Himself, left on the linen by divine power.

While the authenticity of the Shroud was questioned in the 1980s after carbon dating seemed to place its origins in the Middle Ages, new research has reignited the debate. Italian scientists, employing a cutting-edge technique using X-rays, have now dated the Shroud to around 2,000 years ago, aligning it with the time of Jesus' life and death.

The Bible recounts that Joseph of Arimathea, a disciple of Jesus, wrapped the body of Christ in a linen shroud before placing it in a tomb. Matthew 27:59-60 describes this sacred moment: "Then Joseph took the body and wrapped it in a new linen cloth. He put Jesus' body in a new tomb that he had dug in a wall of rock. Then he closed the tomb by rolling a very large stone to cover the entrance."

Since its first public display, the Shroud has captivated the imagination and devotion of the faithful. Preserved since 1578 in the royal chapel of the Cathedral of San Giovanni Battista in Turin, Italy, the cloth reveals the faint, brownish images of a man whose physical suffering mirrors the accounts of Christ's Passion. The markings correspond to the crucifixion wounds described in the Bible, including thorn marks on the head, lacerations on the back, and bruises on the shoulders, likely caused by the heavy cross Jesus bore.

The Shroud's authenticity has been the subject of intense scrutiny, particularly following the 1988 carbon dating, which suggested it was only seven centuries old. However, this recent study, conducted by the Institute of Crystallography of the National Research Council of Italy, offers compelling evidence to the contrary. By analyzing the natural aging of flax cellulose in the Shroud using wide-angle X-ray scattering (WAXS), researchers determined that the linen likely dates back to the first century AD, closely aligning with the lifetime of Jesus.

Dr. Liberato De Caro, the lead author of the study, challenges the accuracy of the 1988 carbon dating, attributing the discrepancy to potential contamination of the samples. According to Dr. De Caro, "Fabric samples are usually subject to all kinds of contamination, which cannot be completely removed from the dated specimen." He suggests that this contamination may have skewed the earlier results, pointing to more recent findings that show a significant increase in carbon-14 as one moves from the periphery towards the center of the Shroud.

Over the years, more than 170 peer-reviewed academic papers have examined the Shroud, with many concluding it to be authentic. Various tests, including those conducted in the 1970s, have explored whether the images on the Shroud were created through painting, scorching, or other methods, but none could be confirmed. In 2017, another group of experts found evidence of substances like creatinine and ferritin on the Shroud, typically present in victims of severe trauma, further supporting the idea that the Shroud bears the blood of a torture victim, consistent with the suffering of Jesus Christ.

As modern science continues to explore this sacred relic, the Shroud of Turin remains a powerful symbol of faith for millions of Catholics worldwide. For believers, the Shroud is not just a historical artifact but a profound testament to the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.