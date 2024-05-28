Have Fun and Make a Difference: Win Exciting Items at YCVF's Fundraising Auctions!

At Your Catholic Voice Foundation (YCVF), our mission is simple yet profound: to provide a FREE world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere. In a time when the accessibility of Catholic education is threatened by rising costs and fewer schools, we stand committed to making quality Catholic education available to all.



Bid and Have Fun Winning Great Items!



Check out our auction here! Bid on all our items. See what you can win. We will be adding new items all the time, so check back often to win more!

Why Our Fundraising Auctions Matter



Catholic Online School, a cornerstone of our initiative, now boasts over 1.27 million student enrollments worldwide. Through more than 7,000 video-based lessons, we deliver a high-quality, faith-centered education for free. In addition to these lessons, we offer a wealth of Catholic learning resources and access to Catholic Online - The World's Catholic Library.

Our fundraising auctions are critical to sustaining and expanding these efforts. Each auction item is carefully selected to reflect our values and mission. By participating, you are not only acquiring something unique and meaningful but also supporting a cause that is vital to countless families and individuals around the globe.

Impact of Your Contribution



Every bid you place helps us reach more students, providing them with a free, world-class Catholic education that can change lives. Your contributions enable us to continue offering these invaluable resources, making a real difference in the lives of many. Every item won, every bid made, and every shared story brings us closer to our goal of reversing the decline in accessible Catholic education.

Check out our auction here!

How You Can Participate



Check Out Our Auctions: Explore the quality items we have available. Thereďż˝ s something for everyone.Place Your Bid: Bid generously, knowing that your winning donation is tax-deductible. Your contributions directly support our mission.

Check out our auction here!

Enjoy Your Win, and Spread the Word: Revel in your new item and share our auctions with your network. The more people who participate, the greater the impact we can make together.By supporting YCVF's fundraising auctions, you are joining a movement that fosters faith and education, ensuring a bright and hopeful future for many. Your involvement helps us empower through education and enlighten through faith.

Check out our auction here!

Join us in this noble endeavor and discover the joy of giving with YCVFďż˝ s Fundraising Auctions. Together, we can make a lasting difference.

Your Catholic Voice Foundation: Empowering Through Education, Enlightening Through Faith.