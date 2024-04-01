Letter from Archbishop Vigano: On Easter Sunday, Jesus Weeps for our Nation

The word Apocalipse, in Greek, means unveiling, revelation. This revelation, in Sacred Scripture, concerns first and foremost the objective reality of Good and Evil, that is, the collective awareness of the ongoing war between God and Satan, between the children of Light and the children of darkness.



The unprecedented and scandalous proclamation of March 31 as "Transgender Visibility Day" by self-styled U.S. President Joe Biden -- who dares to declare himself a Catholic -- constitutes a most serious offense to God and to millions of Catholics and Christians in America and around the world, before which it is impossible not to react with due firmness.

I urge American citizens and their representatives in government to recognize the total unworthiness of Joe Biden to hold an institutional position, which it is well known that he used fraudulent and manipulative action to achieve in the 2020 Presidential Election. I ask my Brethren in the Episcopate and priests to recognize that Joe Biden has incurred latae sententiae excommunication, and as such must be expelled from the churches and not admitted to Communion. I call on Catholics and all Christians to pray that, on this solemn Easter Day, the Risen Lord will have mercy on the United States of America and put an end to the onslaught of the infernal forces unleashed today more than ever before.

All humanity is awakening from a slumber that has lasted far too long:

-the lives of the innocent are threatened by abortion, euthanasia, manipulation, and abuse;

-the health of citizens is deliberately compromised by experimental serums revealed to be a biological weapon of population decimation;

-the total moral corruption of the top echelons of civil authority, enslaved to criminal lobbies in a global coup is now evident;

-the increasingly arrogant display of Satan worship by the media and the world of culture and entertainment show us a world awash in execrable perversions that cry out to Heaven for vengeance;

-the mad provocation of a world conflict claims lives in order to bury the horrendous sexual and financial scandals of a power that is now the enemy of its citizens.

Luciferian hatred of God and our Lord Jesus Christ can no longer be hidden or denied. This is the revelation unveiled before us, which the servants of darkness provocatively mock by celebrating perversions and vices on the very holy Day when we honor the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Christians are progressively banished from civil society and considered a threat to the subversive project of the New World Order, while a minority of the vicious and perverted claim to erect their deviations as the universal norm. Here is the "visibility" of Biden and the woke ideology, celebrating a macabre mad dance to the abyss.

Arise, children of Light: stand up and raise your voices, for in the face of these crimes silence becomes complicity. Arise, Christians: rise up to avert the scourges that loom over the nations because of usurped and perverted power. God calls you to be His witnesses, to fight for Good, and to denounce the conspiracy of an authority openly subservient to Satan.

May the Risen Christ, triumphant over death and sin, inflame you with faith, charity, and holy courage at this crucial stage of Human History. Surrexit Dominus vere: alleluia, alleluia!

+Carlo Maria Vigano, Archbishop

March 31, 2024Easter Sunday