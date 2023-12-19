Pope Francis Celebrates Birthday with Children from Santa Marta
FREE Catholic Classes
Pope Francis marked his birthday in his customary fashion, spending moments with children and families assisted by the Santa Marta Dispensary, an institution that has provided medical aid to those in need for over 90 years. Located near the Pope's residence inside the Vatican and established in 1922 by Pope Pius XI, the dispensary holds a special place in the Pope's heart.
Making a Good Confession
Speakin' with the Deacons
Live Wednesday 12/11 @ 10am PDT
Join US LIVE on YouTube
Photo credit: Lan Gao
Highlights
12/19/2023 (1 hour ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Pope Francis, birthday celebration, Santa Marta Dispensary, Christmas preparation, Vatican, Sergio Mattarella
During the celebration, the children and families presented Pope Francis with a birthday cake and serenaded him with a heartfelt rendition of 'Happy Birthday.' In response, the Pope expressed gratitude for the warm wishes and used the occasion to encourage everyone to prepare their hearts for the upcoming Christmas festivities.
As Christians worldwide anticipate the celebration of Jesus' birth, Pope Francis emphasized the significance of preparing for the great feast. He reflected on the meaning of Christmas, noting, "It is the feast when we think and recall when Jesus came among us. He came to be with us." The Pope invited those gathered in the Vatican's Paul VI Hall to close their eyes and contemplate the special grace they would like to ask Jesus for this Christmas.
In his closing remarks, Pope Francis extended his Christmas greetings, wishing joy and fulfillment to all. "Merry Christmas to you all," he said, encouraging everyone to maintain joyful smiles and expressing hope that the Lord would grant their heartfelt desires.
On the Pope's birthday, the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, conveyed his sincere and affectionate wishes for the Pope's well-being and the continued success of his prolific magisterium. Additionally, the Italian Bishop's Conference took the opportunity to join in prayer for peace in a world marked by conflict. They expressed a collective desire to be "artisans of peace" alongside the Pope, working to overcome a culture of war, hatred, ignorance, and prejudice. As the Pope celebrated another year of life, the well-wishes and prayers echoed the universal hope for peace and goodwill.
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- St. Dominic of Silos: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Advent Prayer: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- St. Nemesius: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Advent Prayer: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.