Pope Francis at Medjugorje Youth Festival, 'Embrace God's Plan of Love'

Pope Francis conveyed a powerful message to the participants of the Medjugorje International Youth Festival today, urging young people to open their hearts to God's will and place their trust in His grace. The annual festival, which gathers youth from around the world in the village of Medjugorje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, provides an opportunity for prayer, reflection, and spiritual growth.



In his message, Pope Francis emphasized God's profound love for each individual and underscored that He has a unique and loving plan for their lives. The Pope encouraged the young participants not to fear God's will but to embrace it wholeheartedly, as it leads to true happiness. "God's will is a priceless treasure!" exclaimed Pope Francis, highlighting the special connection between the Virgin Mary and Jesus and the significance of Mary's acceptance of God's will despite challenges.

The example of the Blessed Virgin Mary serves as an inspiration for all believers. Pope Francis highlighted that Mary's entire life was a continuous response to God's will, starting from the moment she accepted the Angel's words. Even amidst difficulties and uncertainties, the Pope emphasized that the Father's will is the best path, leading to the fulfillment of God's kingdom and our ultimate happiness.

God's love for humanity is unconditional and all-encompassing. Pope Francis reassured the youth that God knows their hearts and desires intimately. He urged them to respond with unwavering "yes" to God's love, particularly during their youthful and enthusiastic years. The Pope advised the young participants to shun selfishness and laziness, using their youth as a foundation for their future in partnership with the Lord. The choices made during this formative period will significantly shape their personal, professional, and social lives.

Encouraging the young attendees to become enthusiastic missionaries of the new evangelization, Pope Francis urged them to carry the joy of Christ to those who are suffering or seeking answers. By allowing God's grace to work within them and maintaining a generous and persevering commitment to their daily lives, the youth can contribute to making the world a better place for all.

The Medjugorje International Youth Festival serves as a transformative gathering, igniting the passion of faith and guiding young individuals to embrace God's plan of love. With Pope Francis's empowering words resonating in their hearts, the participants are inspired to move forward with hope, trust, and a dedication to serving others on their journey of faith.