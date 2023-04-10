Holy Week - The Last Supper - Good Friday - Easter
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Do you know St. Bartholomew?
FREE Catholic Classes
Let us continue with our 12 Apostles Journey and talk about St. Bartholomew.
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Highlights
4/10/2023 (8 hours ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: 12, Apostles Journey, Bartholomew, 12 Apostles, Apostle, Nathanael
span style="font-size: 1rem;">To talk about St. Bartholomew, we also need to talk about St. Philip, because it was St. Philip who introduced Bartholomew to Jesus. And it is worthy to note that Bartholomew is also called Nathanael in the New Testament.
After encountering the Lord and becoming a disciple, an overjoyed Philip immediately shared the Good News with Bartholomew. Bartholomew was skeptical, and even asked, "Can anything good come from Nazareth?" Philip invited him to "Come and see."
When Bartholomew approached Jesus the first time, the Lord said, â€˝Behold an Israelite in whom there is no guile." Bartholomew asked Jesus, "How do you know me?" And Jesus answered, "I saw you under the fig tree." This immediately convinced Bartholomew that something good had come from Nazareth.He confessed, "You are the Son of God, the King of Israel!" Jesus then asked Bartholomew why he believed in Him. "Do you believe just because I told you I saw you under the fig tree? You will see greater things than these. Truly, truly I tell you, you will all see heaven open and the angels of God ascending and descending on the Son of Man."
Bartholomew became one of the 12 Apostles of Christ. He followed Jesus throughout His public, earthly ministry.
The Bible says very little more of Saint Bartholomew. We know he was present when Jesus appeared on the Sea of Tiberias following His Resurrection. Other sources do tell us more about Saint Bartholomew. From those sources and traditions, we know that Bartholomew evangelized people in India. According to some sources, he also evangelized in Ethiopia or Arabia. In cooperation with Saint Jude, he is said to have introduced Christianity to Armenia.
He was later martyred there, suffering a brutal death. Although accounts vary, he was beheaded, or skinned alive. Even under torture, Bartholomew never renounced his faith and hope in Jesus Christ.
Like Saint Bartholomew, we may suffer, but we are called to remain hopeful in Christ. We must follow Bartholomew's example of integrity and faith.
Now, you too are called to an Apostolate. Your mission is to help us teach others the richness, beauty, and tradition of our Catholic faith. You see, there are tens of thousands of families who need to know Jesus. They need to know about their faith.
We are asking you to honor the 12 Apostles by joining in their ongoing apostolic mission of the whole Church. How? By praying, learning from St Bartholomew, saying yes to the call of Jesus in your own life, engaging in the mission to evangelize and teach the faith, and by giving $12 a month.
The Mission of Catholic Online School is to provide a free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere. We now have 1,000,000 (Yes, One Million) Student Enrollments from 193 Countries worldwide.
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Post-Resurrection Appearances of Jesus Christ
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Stations of the Cross
-
Saint of the Day for Monday, April 10th, 2023
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
St. Michael de Sanctis
-
Saints & Angels
-
Popular Saints
-
Bible
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- St. Marguerite d'Youville: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Prayer Before Meals: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Daily Readings for Monday, April 10, 2023
- St. Michael de Sanctis: Saint of the Day for Monday, April 10, 2023
- Prayer for Christian Families: Prayer of the Day for Monday, April 10, 2023
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.