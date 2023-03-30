Have your Prayer Intentions read live on Good Friday's Stations of the Cross

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
3/30/2023 (5 hours ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Stations of the Cross, Good Friday, Prayer Intentions, read, live, YouTube, prayer, devotion
LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - This coming Friday, April 7, at 9 AM Pacific, we will do the Stations of the Cross on our LIVE YouTube channel. The devotion will be led by Prof. Marshall Connolly of Catholic Online School.
This devotional session will allow the faithful to share their prayer intentions with our audience of prayer warriors. The devotion will be offered to Jesus Christ, Mary, The Mother of Our Lord, and Saints Simon and Veronica. We will also pray for the conversion of hearts for all people, especially sinners like those who Crucified Jesus only later to become converted.
The Stations of the Cross are a 14-part devotion dedicated to the last day of Jesus as a man on Earth. In this devotion, we pray and meditate on the steps Jesus took to fulfill God's will.
Prayers offered during this time will be joined by many others, so we want to make it possible for everyone to offer their intentions publicly, if they so choose. Anyone who does not wish their intention to be read should just add that to their intention, and we will refrain from reading it. We can also mention a name, or not as desired.
To have your intention read LIVE, please submit it as early as possible. Intentions submitted on Friday may not make it in time to be read live. However, these intentions will be added to subsequent private devotions. They may also be published here on Catholic.org so others can pray for them.
Communal prayer is powerful. The light of no candle is diminished by sharing. And no prayer is diminished by sharing either. Let us be encouraged by this devotion, and the outpouring of support that will take place this Good Friday.
