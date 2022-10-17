 Skip to content

'The best medicine for a weary soul is prayer'

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Living Faith
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes
Pope Francis reminds that with prayer, consistence is key.

The best medicine for a weary soul is prayer, Pope Francis said Sunday with a reminder that like many medical treatments, consistency is key.

Become an Apostle for Jesus Today! Join us in our apostolic journey by donating $12 a month to support: Free World-Class Catholic Education
Photo by Marcos Paulo Prado on Unsplash

Photo by Marcos Paulo Prado on Unsplash

Highlights

By Courtney Mares (CNA)
10/17/2022 (1 hour ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Pope Francis, Prayer

'We often focus on so many urgent but unnecessary things. We occupy and preoccupy ourselves with so many secondary realities. And perhaps without even recognizing it, we neglect what counts the most and we allow our love for God to grow cold, to grow cold bit by bit,' Pope Francis said on Oct. 16.

'Today, Jesus offers us the remedy to rekindle a tepid faith. And what is the remedy? Prayer. Yes, prayer is the medicine for faith, it is the restorative of the soul.'

Speaking from the window of the Apostolic Palace, the pope said in his Angelus address that consistent daily prayer can heal the soul like medicine heals the body when taken 'regularly in the right way and at the right times.'

'Let us think of a houseplant: we need to water it consistently every day. We cannot soak it and then leave it without giving it water for a week! Even more so with prayer,' he said.

'We cannot live only on strong moments of prayer or occasional intense encounters ... We need the daily water of prayer, we need time dedicated to God, so that he can enter into our time, into our lives.'

Pope Francis said that it is in these consistent daily moments of prayer that 'we open our hearts to him so that he can daily pour out on us love, peace, joy, strength, hope, thus nourishing our faith.'

Reflecting on Jesus' instruction in chapter 18 of the Gospel of Luke to 'pray always,' the pope suggested a traditional spiritual practice that 'is a bit forgotten today.'

Aspirations, or short easy to memorize prayers that can be repeated often, can help one to stay 'in tune' with God throughout the day, Pope Francis said.

'For example, as soon as we awaken, we can say: 'Lord, I thank you and I offer this day to you.' This is a short prayer. Then, before an activity, we can repeat, 'Come, Holy Spirit.' Between one thing and another, we can pray thus, 'Jesus, I trust in you. Jesus, I love you,'' the pope suggested.

'How often we send instant messages to the people we love! Let's do this with the Lord as well so that our hearts remain connected to him,' he added.

At the end of his Angelus address, the pope announced his decision to extend the Synod on Synodality to 2024 'in order to have a more relaxed period of discernment."

FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything

Image of Saints FlashCards

Saints FlashCards

Image of Third Grade Catechism FREE Online Classes

Third Grade Catechism FREE Online Classes

Image of US History

US History

Image of All Saints' Day Free Class

All Saints' Day Free Class

The pope also offered thanks for the beatification of Blessed Giuseppe Bernardi and Blessed Mario Ghibaudo, Italian priests who were killed by the Nazis in World War II.

'In extreme danger, they did not abandon the people entrusted to them but assisted them even to the point of shedding their blood, sharing the tragic destiny of other fellow townspeople killed by the Nazis. May their example enkindle in priests the desire to be pastors after Christ's heart, always alongside their people,' he said.

Pope Francis highlighted an initiative by Aid to the Church in Need to have one million children pray the rosary on Oct. 18 and urged everyone to unite the prayers with these children.

'Let us unite ourselves to them and entrust the suffering people of Ukraine, and other people who are suffering due to war and any form of violence and misery, to Our Lady's intercession,' he said.

FREE Learning Resources - Download Today - Printable PDF's

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
'The best medicine for a weary soul is prayer'

Daily Catholic


Click to Save 25% Now

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Pope John Paull II: 15% OFF

Pope John Paull II Collection 15% OFF

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!