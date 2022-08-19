We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
'Jesus said to his disciples: 'I have come to set the earth on fire, and how I wish it were already blazing!'
FREE Catholic Classes
The fire of faith should spur us to conversion, not lull us into complacency, Pope Francis said in his Angelus address Sunday.
Highlights
Catholic News Agency (www.catholicnewsagency.com/ )
8/19/2022 (1 hour ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Pope Francis, Angelus
In his weekly message on the Gospel, the pope reflected on a passage from St. Luke, who wrote: "Jesus said to his disciples: 'I have come to set the earth on fire, and how I wish it were already blazing!'"
"Faith is not a 'lullaby' that lulls us to sleep, but rather a living flame to keep us wakeful and active even at night," Francis said Aug. 14.
The pope delivered his reflection on the flame of faith from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square. Afterwards, he prayed the Angelus, a traditional Marian prayer, in Latin, before sharing some concluding remarks.
"The Gospel," he said, "does not leave things as they are; when the Gospel passes, and is heard and received, things do not remain as they are. The Gospel provokes change and invites conversion."
According to Francis, the fire of the Gospel does not give a false sense of peace, but spurs people into action.
"It is just like fire: while it warms us with God's love, it wants to burn our selfishness, to enlighten the dark sides of life -- we all have them -- to consume the false idols that enslave us," he said.
The pope said Jesus is inviting each person to be rekindled by the flame of the Gospel. To illustrate this point, he quoted from the book "The Discovery of God," by Henri de Lubac, a 20th century theologian and Jesuit priest.
"As Father de Lubac said -- faith in God 'reassures us -- but not on our level, or so to produce a paralyzing illusion, or a complacent satisfaction, but so as to enable us to act," he emphasized.
He also suggested everyone ask themselves if they are passionate about the Gospel, if they read it often, and if they carry it with them.
"Does the faith I profess and celebrate lead me to complacent tranquility or does it ignite the flame of witness in me?" he said, proposing the question for reflection. "We can also ask ourselves this question as Church: in our communities, does the fire of the Spirit burn, with the passion for prayer and charity, and the joy of faith? Or do we drag ourselves along in weariness and habit, with a downcast face and a lament on our lips? And gossip every day?"
Do an interior examination on these questions, Francis said, so that like Jesus, we can say "we are inflamed with the fire of God's love, and we want to spread it around the world, to take it to everyone, so that each person may discover the tenderness of the Father and experience the joy of Jesus, which enlarges the heart -- and Jesus enlarges the heart -- and makes life beautiful."
Pope Francis closed his message by asking for the intercession of the Virgin Mary.
After the Angelus, he drew attention to a humanitarian crisis in Somalia and some parts of the neighboring countries.
"The people of this region, already living in very precarious conditions, are now in mortal danger due to drought," he explained.
Lamenting that war diverts attention and resources away from other places, he expressed hope that the international community will respond to the emergency.
The fight against hunger and the promotion of health and education, he said, "are the goals that demand the greatest commitment."
Pope Francis also recalled the Aug. 17th anniversary of Saint Pope John Paul II's entrustment of the world to Divine Mercy, which was carried out at the Shrine of Divine Mercy in Krakow, Poland, 20 years ago in 2002.
"And we ask the Lord [for a] special mercy, mercy and compassion, for the tormented Ukrainian people," he added.
---
http://www.catholicnewsagency.com/
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Saint of the Day for Friday, Aug 19th, 2022
-
Female / Women Saints
-
St. John Eudes
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saints & Angels
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
Bible
-
Prayer of the Day for Friday, Aug 19
'Jesus said to his disciples: 'I have come to set the earth on fire, and how I wish it were already ...
-
Are these the Greatest Recipes on Earth?
-
Primacy of Peter, First Pope CONFIRMED by Discovery
-
WHAT? - If you pray the Rosary, you may be a 'violent extremist'
-
Tony Magliano: I Have Been Blacklisted by Ukrainian Government
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Saturday, August 20, 2022
- St. Bernard of Clairvaux: Saint of the Day for Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Soul of Christ: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Daily Readings for Friday, August 19, 2022
- St. John Eudes: Saint of the Day for Friday, August 19, 2022
- A Spirit to Know You: Prayer of the Day for Friday, August 19, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.