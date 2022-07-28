Lifelong Catholics invited to take RCIA with Deacon Bartels

The Rite of Christian Initiation with 'Certificate of Completion' isn't just for catechumens. It's also suitable for lifelong Catholics who could use a refresher. The course provides answers to important questions many lifelong Catholics have about their faith.

Lifelong Catholics are invited to earn their Certificates of Completion. Highlights

7/28/2022 (2 weeks ago)

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Catholics have a lot of questions about their faith. For example:

- How do we find happiness in our faith?

- How do we know about God?

- How should we respond when the Gospel conflicts with our culture?

- Should the Bible be taken literally?

- What is the Trinity?

- Did the Creation really happen as Genesis says it did?

- Can Catholics believe in evolution?

- What are angels?

- Why does evil exist?

- Who was Jesus really?

- Why did Jesus have to die on the Cross?

- What does it mean that "He descended into hell?"

- What is the Holy Spirit?

- What happens after we die?

- Who goes to heaven?

- Why do we celebrate Mass and not worship as others do?

- What happens when we get divorced?

And many more...

The series, Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults with 'Certificate of Completion' is a multi-stage course that awards a downloadable certificate for each course completed by you. Taught by Deacon Frederick Bartels, the course answers many complex questions that Catholics have. Deacon Bartels addresses each topic with clear, concise answers.

Written by the Deacon himself, these courses are faithful to the magisterium of the Catholic Church. They are so easy to understand, many parishes are using them to supplement their own RCIA programs.

We've also noticed many lifelong Catholics taking the courses too. Most Catholics only received the minimum of catechesis required to obtain their sacraments, and still have deeper questions. Rest assured, the answers exist. No question is too difficult. Why does evil exist? Why does God allow suffering? What if my son or daughter experiences same-sex attraction? Do sinners go to heaven? Is forgiveness for serious sins even possible?

Knowing the answers to these questions can bring clarity to moral dilemmas, and comfort to those in need. The way to enjoy these benefits is to enroll in Catholic Online School, and the RCIA for Adults courses. You do not have to be a catechumen to enroll. You don't even have to be Catholic, as all are welcome.

Nor do you have to worry about tuition, because Catholic Online School is dedicated to providing a FREE, world-class, Catholic education for anyone, anywhere.

Enroll now to get the answers you seek, and earn your certificate!