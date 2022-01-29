Mel Gibson says the Church needs housecleaning. Do you agree?

Actor, director, and devout Catholic, Mel Gibson, says the Church needs "housecleaning," referring to decades of scandals that have undermined the Church's credibility in the eyes of some.

By Marshall Connolly (Catholic Online)

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - During an interview on Extra, Gibson spoke about the Church and its need for housekeeping in the wake of decades of scandal.

The commentary was delivered during an interview with Extra host, Billy Bush, when he asked Gibson if teaming up with fellow Catholic Mark Whalberg on the movie, Father Stu was part of an effort to "get back to the good" of the Catholic Church.

Gibson explained: "Of course, it's lamentable all the stuff that's gone on. Like any institution, it's capable of being corrupt. And, you know, it is sad to see, but as always, I don't think it's the institution that's at fault."

Gibson is known for his devout Catholic practice, going so far as to believe the Church went astray on Vatican II, and to build his own church in Malibu. This brings Gibson out of alignment with the Church in Rome. His church in Malibu is not affiliated with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. Despite this difference, which we pray is resolved, many Catholics would be inclined to agree with Gibson on the matter of housecleaning.

The Church is foundering in the western world, and especially in the United States. The cause has much to do with abuse scandals, but those are not the only thing. Financial scandals, too close involvement with political movements, both liberal and conservative, a failure to end the practice of abortion, the collapse of the Catholic school system, the selling of hospitals to secular institutions, a failure to evangelize, and more are taking a grim toll on the Church's effectiveness.

That this should happen ought to be no surprise. It's happening because the Church is in dire need of housekeeping. This is what happens when nations go astray. They fall into a state of decay. The Bible records the history of Israel and its leaders, when they did likewise. The nation was ruined as a result. God's truth does not change, and we are no different.

Fortunately, Gibson's prescription is the right one. The Church must return to its core mission of evangelization. Even at the expense of abandoning its political involvement, its financial dealings, and even its institutions that are failing to serve people, such as schools and universities that produce more atheists than Catholics.

Until the Church performs housekeeping and returns to its roots, until it preaches truth instead of politics, until it prioritizes the salvation of souls rather than money or reputation, it will continue to lose followers and decay. Yet, the moment it changes course, the Church will experience a great renaissance.

To be clear, the Church will never perish. The Church is protected by the promises of Christ. However, this does not mean the Church is exempt from the consequences of the decisions made by so many of its leaders and members.

The Church is not lost, but many of her members are. It is time to take Gibson's advice and begin cleaning.