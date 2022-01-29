 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Mel Gibson says the Church needs housecleaning. Do you agree?

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Living Faith
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes
After decades of scandal, millions have left the church.

Actor, director, and devout Catholic, Mel Gibson, says the Church needs "housecleaning," referring to decades of scandals that have undermined the Church's credibility in the eyes of some. 

New Years Rosary SALE 15% off

New Years Rosary SALE 15% off

Highlights

By Marshall Connolly (Catholic Online)
1/29/2022 (Now)

Published in Living Faith

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - During an interview on Extra, Gibson spoke about the Church and its need for housekeeping in the wake of decades of scandal. 

The commentary was delivered during an interview with Extra host, Billy Bush, when he asked Gibson if teaming up with fellow Catholic Mark Whalberg on the movie, Father Stu was part of an effort to "get back to the good" of the Catholic Church. 

Gibson explained: "Of course, it's lamentable all the stuff that's gone on. Like any institution, it's capable of being corrupt. And, you know, it is sad to see, but as always, I don't think it's the institution that's at fault." 

Gibson is known for his devout Catholic practice, going so far as to believe the Church went astray on Vatican II, and to build his own church in Malibu. This brings Gibson out of alignment with the Church in Rome. His church in Malibu is not affiliated with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. Despite this difference, which we pray is resolved, many Catholics would be inclined to agree with Gibson on the matter of housecleaning. 

The Church is foundering in the western world, and especially in the United States. The cause has much to do with abuse scandals, but those are not the only thing. Financial scandals, too close involvement with political movements, both liberal and conservative, a failure to end the practice of abortion, the collapse of the Catholic school system, the selling of hospitals to secular institutions, a failure to evangelize, and more are taking a grim toll on the Church's effectiveness. 

That this should happen ought to be no surprise. It's happening because the Church is in dire need of housekeeping. This is what happens when nations go astray. They fall into a state of decay. The Bible records the history of Israel and its leaders, when they did likewise. The nation was ruined as a result. God's truth does not change, and we are no different. 

Fortunately, Gibson's prescription is the right one. The Church must return to its core mission of evangelization. Even at the expense of abandoning its political involvement, its financial dealings, and even its institutions that are failing to serve people, such as schools and universities that produce more atheists than Catholics. 

Until the Church performs housekeeping and returns to its roots, until it preaches truth instead of politics, until it prioritizes the salvation of souls rather than money or reputation, it will continue to lose followers and decay. Yet, the moment it changes course, the Church will experience a great renaissance. 

To be clear, the Church will never perish. The Church is protected by the promises of Christ. However, this does not mean the Church is exempt from the consequences of the decisions made by so many of its leaders and members. 

The Church is not lost, but many of her members are. It is time to take Gibson's advice and begin cleaning. 

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Children learning @ Catholic Online School Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Mel Gibson says the Church needs housecleaning. Do you agree?

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

Catholic Online Shopping logo

Shop Catholic - FREE Ship $70+

Face Masks Home Blessings Rosaries Bibles Medals Prayer/Holy Cards Pets Bracelets Pillow Cases Crucifixes Books Rosary Cases Wall Crosses Keychains Plaques Statues Rings Visor Clips Church Goods

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!