MIRACLE: The miraculous healing that led to Carlo Acutis' beatification

At just two-years-old, Mattheus Vianna was diagnosed with annular pancreas, a rare congenital disease. His prognosis did not seem promising, and by three, his doctors feared he would not survive the surgery he needed to live.

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - As a symptom from his condition, Mattheus was frequently vomiting. His disorder causes the pancreas to constrict the duodenum and prevents food from leaving the stomach.

Mattheus was restricted to a liquid diet, which caused him to become very underweight and small for his age. At nearly four-years-old, Mattheus weighted only 20 pounds. He was not expected to live for long.

Mattheus' doctors decided he needed surgery, but given his weight and size, they feared he would not be strong enough for the surgery.

Mattheus' family knew now only a miracle could save their boy.

Meanwhile, Father Marcelo Tenorio, a friend of Mattheus' family, obtained a relic from Carlo Acutis' mother and invited Catholics to a Mass in his parish and encouraged them to ask for Carlo's intercession for any healing they might need.

Mattheus' mother heard of the prayer service and prayed to this young Servant of God for a cure for her son.

On October 12, 2013, Mattheus was taken to receive a blessing with Carlo's relic. The young boy touched the cloth and asked to "stop throwing up," according to Aleteia.

After that day, Mattheus was able to eat solid food once again, and never vomited, according to his family. Doctors performed several tests on Mattheus and discovered he was completely cured of the disease.

After due investigation, Mattheus miracle with Carlo Acutis' intercession was officially approved on February 22, 2020, and it was announced that Carlo's cause would advance.

Mattheus' mother expressed, to Brazilian media, that she saw this miracle as an opportunity to evangelize.

"Before, I didn't even use my cell phone, I was averse to technology. Carlo changed my way of thinking, he was known for talking about Jesus on the Internet, and I realized that my testimony would be a way to evangelize and give hope to other families. Today I understand that everything new can be good, if we use it for good."

Carlo Acutis was beatified by Pope Francis on October 10, 2020. If one more miracle is attributed to his young soul, Carlo could become the first millennial saint, and many have him pegged as becoming the patron saint of the internet.

Carlo lived a holy life and was described by Pope Francis as a "young man in love with the Eucharist."

"He did not rest in comfortable immobility. He grasped the needs of his time, because he saw the face of Christ in the weakest," expressed the pope, adding that Carlo's example shows young people "true happiness is found in putting God in the first place and serving Him in our brothers and sisters."

Read more about Carlo Acutis and what his mother has to say about his remarkable life.