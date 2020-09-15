Through pain and suffering, the Virgin Mary is always here for us

Coronavirus' global pandemic has brought many of us months of isolation, with lockdowns and quarantines. The changes we are all enduring with this new normal are immense. Many of us are fighting for our lives and fighting to put an end to systematic racism all at the same time. The pain and suffering being experienced all over the country is not to be forgotten.

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - But, we must know that we are not alone. We are not alone if feeling this pain and knowing this suffering.

The Virgin Mary knows all about the pain and suffering so many of us experience. She is always there for us. While she may not be physically by out side, according to Aleteia, "she has a spiritual presence that comfort us in times of affliction."

In his book Glories of Mary, St. Alphonsus Liguori writes about how we can rely on the Virgin Mary at our lowest points.

"When our crosses weigh heavily upon us let us recourse to Mary who is called by the church Comfortress of the afflicted and by Saint John Damascene the Remedy for all sorrows of the heart."

The suffering Mary felt during her short time on this earth was great. Her pain was difficult to carry.

In Luke 2:35, the Prophet Simeon declared to her, "you yourself a sword will pierce so that the thoughts of many hearts may be revealed."

Because of the pain the Virgin Mary experienced, her heart was opened and she now intercedes and comforts all who come to her with their pain.

St. Alphonsus offers this brief prayer to the Virgin Mary, to ask her for help in enduring any cross.

Ah my most sweet Lady you who were innocent suffered with so much patience. My Mother I now ask your favor not indeed to be delivered from crosses, but to bear them with patience. For the love of Jesus I ask you to obtain at least this grace for me from God.